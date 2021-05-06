Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCDX. Barclays assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of OCDX stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 12,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.19 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.