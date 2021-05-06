OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Numis Securities lowered shares of OSB Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OSB Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

OSB stock opened at GBX 482.60 ($6.31) on Wednesday. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 221.20 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 459.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 416.59. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

