Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUT traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,993. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

