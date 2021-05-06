Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez Sells 5,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,820.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,238,625.00.

Outset Medical stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $2,918,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

