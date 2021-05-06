Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSTK. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $131,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $1,395,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,483.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,501 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 358.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.