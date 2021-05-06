Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,870. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $102.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

