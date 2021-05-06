Oxygen (OXY) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00005490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $155.67 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020374 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

