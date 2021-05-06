Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

BATS PTNQ opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

