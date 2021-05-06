Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 602,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 331,991 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $198.42 million, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,878.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

