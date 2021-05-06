Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 436,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,222. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,879 shares of company stock worth $10,957,717. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

