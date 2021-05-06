Panda Yield Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,110.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $583,002.61 and $80,110.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.00808382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00102778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,052.08 or 0.09047316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.