Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $106.00 at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.71.

Shares of PZZA opened at $94.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.65. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

