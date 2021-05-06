Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $94.00, but opened at $99.35. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $99.99, with a volume of 36,941 shares traded.

The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $14,335,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 117.50, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65.

About Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.