Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.