Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avalara by 4,751.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,366 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,445 shares of company stock valued at $14,533,858. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $130.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.51. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

