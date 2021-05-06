Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

