Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,300 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VXUS opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $65.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

