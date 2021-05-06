Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE ITT opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.