Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.88.

COST stock traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.13. 166,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $168.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

