Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA IWB remained flat at $$234.38 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,405. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $152.40 and a 1-year high of $238.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

