Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.16. 400,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,885,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.