Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.56. 30,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

