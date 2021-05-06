Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $227.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,630. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

