Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.98 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 66,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,678,000 after buying an additional 558,804 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.81. The company had a trading volume of 243,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,595. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.