Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

