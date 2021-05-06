Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 409 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,095 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,328 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,685,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,452,000 after buying an additional 1,296,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ZTO opened at $32.22 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.