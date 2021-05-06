Parallel Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,907,000 after acquiring an additional 171,632 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.09 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock worth $505,717,462. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

