Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

NYSE ARE opened at $175.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $181.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

