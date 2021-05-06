Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $25.73 on Thursday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

