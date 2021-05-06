Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $10,299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Heartland Express by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121,512 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

