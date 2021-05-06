Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock worth $6,476,419. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.