Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRMRF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

