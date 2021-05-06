Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at National Bankshares

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PXT. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.39.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of PXT stock traded down C$1.24 on Thursday, reaching C$22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.61. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$24.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.1400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total value of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,065,475. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total value of C$218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,691,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,969,741.15. Insiders have sold 232,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,676 over the last three months.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.