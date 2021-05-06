Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 12,052 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 2.35% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

