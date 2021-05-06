Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 928 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,661,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $235,467,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.77. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

