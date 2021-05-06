Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $382.17 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

