Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,531 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

