Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

