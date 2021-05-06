Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $122,000 Investment in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

