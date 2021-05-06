Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 9,648 John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

NYSE HPF opened at $21.15 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

