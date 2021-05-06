Patientory (PTOY) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $44,025.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00083828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00065158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00801396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00103147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.24 or 0.09036286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

