Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $15,858,317. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after buying an additional 65,028 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,989,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Patrick Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

