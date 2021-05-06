Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,630 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 275,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 274,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.99.

