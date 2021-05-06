Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 965 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $53.65 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

