Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $413.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.23. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.11 and a fifty-two week high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

