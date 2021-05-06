Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 296.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.17 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.