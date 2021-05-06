Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 359.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 94,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 34,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 833,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,581,000 after buying an additional 119,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.86. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

