Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.