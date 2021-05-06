Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.38

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 1708947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.77 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $47,869,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $39,002,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $30,382,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $31,970,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $28,225,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

