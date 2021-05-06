Paya (PAYA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Paya to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37. Paya has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

